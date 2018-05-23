Clemson to host community Memorial Day service

The Clemson Corps will host a community-wide service honoring America’s military dead from all wars on Sunday at Clemson University’s Scroll of Honor Memorial. The Clemson Corps will host a community-wide service honoring America’s military dead from all wars on Sunday at Clemson University’s Scroll of Honor Memorial.

CLEMSON — The Clemson Corps will host a community-wide service honoring America’s military dead from all wars on Sunday at Clemson University’s Scroll of Honor Memorial. Retired Army Chaplain (Col.) Dave West will speak at the ceremony, which begins at 4 p.m.

The memorial service will feature the placing of a wreath, the playing of “Taps” and the dedication of two new stones on the Scroll of Honor Memorial. The stones represent Lawrence N. Meadors, Class of 1954, and John B. Mitchell, Class of 1949, who lost their lives while serving on active duty in the United States Air Force. The dedication of stones engraved with the names of these men will bring to 493 the number of heroes memorialized on the Scroll of Honor.

Limited seating will be provided, so participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be canceled.

Chaplain West began his Army career as a private, enlisting in the South Carolina National Guard in 1976. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1979 and went on to serve in various command and staff positions, including overseas assignments.

After leaving active duty in 1992, West earned a master of divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and became a chaplain in the Army Reserve. In 2002, West was recalled to active duty and served as Operations Chaplain, United States Central Command. In this assignment, he was responsible for the religious care for over 2.5 million service men and women throughout the Middle East and in the combat zones of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Following his promotion to colonel, West was assigned as the Command Chaplain, U.S. Special Operations Command Central, where he had religious support responsibility for all Special Operations forces throughout 27 countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

A decorated veteran, West is an alumnus of Anderson University and lives in Seneca with his wife, the former Faye Moore.

