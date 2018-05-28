The EFD responded to a structure fire on Barton Street in Easley on Wednesday. The EFD responded to a structure fire on Barton Street in Easley on Wednesday.

EASLEY — On May 23, 2018, at 6:12 a.m., the Easley Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 110 Barton Street within the city limits of Easley.

Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the main level and attic area of a vacant single story residential structure. Fire personnel utilized two attack hand lines to bring the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.

Pickens County EMS responded to standby and assist with firefighter rehabilitation. Easley Combined Utilities was contacted to disconnect power from the residence and the Easley Police Department was on scene to control traffic in the area.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Easley Fire Department Origin and Cause Team and the Easley Police Department.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The EFD responded to a structure fire on Barton Street in Easley on Wednesday.