Local students graduate in NGU’s 2018 class

PICKENS COUNTY — North Greenville University graduated the following local students on Saturday, April 28.

A baccalaureate degree student whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduates cum laude, those with at least a 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least a 3.9 grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

Easley

Hannah Elizabeth Bridges – BA – English, Summa cum laude

Jimmie Roger Dail – Master of Arts in Christian Ministry

Lily Grace Degear – BS – Social Studies Education

William Richard Goubert – BA – Spanish, Magna cum laude

Kaleb Hunter Griggs – BS – Biology, Cum laude

Emma Hayes Houston – BA – Elementary Education, Cum laude

Meredith Ede Hutton – BS – Business Administration, Summa cum laude

Brady Austin Kluge – BS – Biology, Cum laude

Ashli Page Livingston – BA – Elementary Education, Summa cum laude

Brennon Ryker McClure – BA – Interdisciplinary Studies

Casey Paige Owens – BA – Elementary Education, Summa cum laude

Brittany Marie Waldrep – BS – Health Science

Kaitlyn Joy Welkner – BA – Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Taylor Elizabeth Whitmire – BA – Theatre

Clemson

Emma Elizabeth Maguire – BA – Music Performance, Magna cum laude

Pickens

Lucas Alexander Gravely – BS – Accounting, Cum laude

Olivia Marie Hayes – BA – Elementary Education

Shirley Joyce Hodge – BS – Health Science

Daulton Aaron Pilgrim – BS – Marketing, Cum laude

Grace Elizabeth Watson – BA – Music Education, Summa cum laude

William Jeffrey Wright, Sr. – Doctor of Ministry

Seneca

Kristin Marie Clardy – BA – Studio Art, Cum laude

Daniel Alexander Sanders – BS – Business and Leadership

Townville

Mary Spencer Willoughby – BA – Broadcast Media

West Union

Lacey Hanna Godwin – BS – Interdisciplinary Studies

Williamston

Megan E. Byler – BA – English, Summa cum laude

Natalie Leann Dufresne – BS – Health Science, Summa cum laude

Evan McKinley Grant – BS – Psychology

