St. Matthias Lutheran church preschool moves

EASLEY — The preschool program at St. Matthias Lutheran Church (SMLC) has moved.

It was a short move, less than a football field long, but it will reap big benefits for the school, said Dewey Olson.

Planned for a long time, the move from the education wing of the church to the stand alone building, called the Luther Center, will more than double the amount of space devoted to the school, he said.

Volunteers moved all the furniture and special school supplies.

According to the church, the preschool started more than a quarter a century ago as a Mother’s Morning out program or “PALS”, as it was called then. It has grown steadily into a highly recognized education program of more than 70 students from the surrounding communities.

Preschool Director Tosha Stone said, “We simply needed more space as we continued to grow. We are pleased that SMLC values our preschool as a self-supporting outreach program of the church. We are leaving seven rather cramped classrooms in the main church and moving into nine spacious classrooms, all newly decorated, in our own building.

“The Luther Center meets all safety codes. We are proud to say we adhere to a nationally recognized educational curriculum. Classes are divided appropriately by age and skill level in classes K1 through K4. We have access to all aspects of the Zoo Phonics programming used widely in other preschool programs.”

Classes run from Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 1 pm. Friday is an optional, less formal, “Fun Day.”

When school starts in the fall, SMLC Pastor Sean Miller will conduct a 20-minute Chapel Program geared to all classes one day per week. “I look forward to spending time with the children,” Pastor Miller noted. “They are a precious resource and I look forward to a learning experience that will go both ways”.

David Cox, president of SMLC congregation, said “The preschool program has been our most important, longest running and most widely recognized outreach program. It is a perfect fit for the Luther Center. We are thankful for the volunteer help we have had getting the facility transformed from warehouse storage space into upscale comfortable classrooms. A separate entrance off Dayton School road should help reduce entrance and egress traffic confusion. Students, staff and parents will appreciate improved access to this new look for our school.”

St. Matthias Lutheran Church is located at 501 Powdersville Road in Easley.

The Luther Center is located at 109 Dayton School Road in Easley.