Camp iRock lands grant

EASLEY — In May, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded United Way of Pickens County a $3,000 grant to support Camp iRock, a summer literacy program for children in grades K-3 in Pickens County.

This local grant award is part of more than $7.5 million in grants awarded to nearly 900 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

“On behalf of United Way of Pickens County, let me express our sincere thanks to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation for their generous support of 2017 Camp iRock,” said Julie Capaldi, president of United Way of Pickens County. “Their support will be used to help us provide remedial reading instruction, along with a summer camp experience, for 350 students in completed Grades K-3 grade in the 14 elementary schools in Pickens County. We appreciate Dollar General’s commitment to childhood literacy in our community and across the nation.”

Camp iRock, named after the phrase iRead, iRise, iRock, is a partnership between United Way of Pickens County, the School District of Pickens County and the Pickens County YMCA.

“Dollar General is excited to provide United Way of Pickens County, and over 900 organizations across the country, with grant funding to support literacy and education in the 44 states we serve,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Providing these grants and supporting the communities we call home reflects our mission of Serving Others and it’s rewarding to see the impact these funds have.”

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $135 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 8.6 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education.

