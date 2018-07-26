Central woman earns Fellowship

CENTRAL — Sarah Waldvogel of Central, S.C., has been selected as a recipient of a Marcus L. Urann Fellowship by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Waldvogel is one of only six recipients nationwide to receive the prestigious $15,000 fellowship, named for the Society’s founder.

Waldvogel received bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and genetics from Clemson University. As a Urann Fellow, Waldvogel will pursue an M.D. and Ph.D. at Baylor College of Medicine.

Since its creation in 1932, the Fellowship Program has become the Society’s signature award, allocating $345,000 annually to outstanding students for first-year graduate or professional study. Currently, 51 Fellowships of $5,000 and six of $15,000 are awarded each year.

The selection process for a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

Phi Kappa Phi Fellowships are part of the Society’s robust award programs, which give $1.4 million each biennium to outstanding students and members through study abroad grants, dissertation fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To learn more about this year’s class of Phi Kappa Phi Fellows, visit www.PhiKappaPhi.org/Fellowship.