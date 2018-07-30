County lauded for anti-litter blitz

Volunteers, public officials and around 300 employees spent an entire day removing 11 tons of trash. Volunteers, public officials and around 300 employees spent an entire day removing 11 tons of trash. Specifically, NACo recognized Pickens County’s Team Up and Cleanup initiative. Specifically, NACo recognized Pickens County’s Team Up and Cleanup initiative. Tourism is a vital part of our economy if we plan for it, and this includes county beautification,” said Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner. Tourism is a vital part of our economy if we plan for it, and this includes county beautification,” said Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner.

PICKENS COUNTY — An Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) has been presented to Pickens County to honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

Specifically, NACo recognized Pickens County’s Team Up and Cleanup initiative, an anti-litter program challenging residents to commit to keeping trash and debris off roadways, a spokesperson for NACo said.

The campaign was originally launched March 23 with an “anti-litter blitz.” Volunteers, public officials and around 300 employees spent an entire day removing 11 tons of trash from the streets.

Social media postings about the event were wildly shared and neighboring communities soom joined in the idea, creating their own litter pick-up events.

In Pickens County, officials encouraged residents to collect at least five pieces of trash each week. Another anti-litter blitz is planned for the Fall, most likely occuring in September.

“Tourism is a vital part of our economy if we plan for it, and this includes county beautification,” said Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner. “We love living in Pickens County because of our schools, our people, our businesses and because God has blessed us with the most beautiful place in the country. Our Team Up and Clean Up campaign is our first big step to insuring others can enjoy our county too as we invite them here to celebrate our county’s 150th anniversary with us.”

NACo President Roy Charles Brooks said, “Counties seize opportunities to deliver services more efficiently and build stronger communities every day. Achievement Award-winning programs are examples for counties that are determined to enhance services for our residents.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more, NACo said.

NACo recognized award-winning counties at its 2018 Annual Conference and Exposition July 13-16 in Nashville/Davidson County, Tennessee.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received, they said.

By Kasie Strickland

