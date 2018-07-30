Baby hurt in high speed chase

Nigel Craig-Jackson Nigel Craig-Jackson

EASLEY — A baby was injured when a man in a stolen vehicle engaged in a car chase with South Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers, crashing in Easley.

A Greenville man, identified as 24-year-old Nigel Earl Craig-Jackson was charged with child endangerment after he crashed the car with an unidentified passenger and 1-year-old girl inside.

According to incident reports, on Hood Road in Powdersville a SCHP trooper blue-lighted a speeding Ford Focus around 7:30 p.m. on July 23.

He didn’t stop.

SCHP chased the vehicle for “five to seven minutes” before Craig-Jackson lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree on Church Road at W.T. Wyatt Road in Easley.

Although Craig-Jackson has been charged with speeding (among multiple other charges), it has not been reported exactly how fast he was going when he lost control.

Emergency Services were called and Craig-Jackson, the passenger and the baby girl were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Details were not available on the passenger and baby’s condition with the exception that the injuries were “not life-threatening.”

Craig-Jackson was booked into the Anderson County jail but was released into another agency’s custody when it was discovered he had a “hold” on him from another law enforcement agency.

Besides child endangerment, Anderson County Detention Center records state Craig-Jackson is also charged with possessing a stolen car, speeding, driving under suspension and failing to stop for blue lights.

