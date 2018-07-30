Carter named Golf All-America Scholar

EASLEY — USC Upstate men’s golf student-athlete Matthew Carter was recognized for his performance on the course and in the classroom as the rising-senior earned Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

According to the organization, to be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a junior or senior academically, compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50 percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in Division I, 78.0 in Division II, 78.0 in NAIA and 79.0 in Division III, and maintain a minimum cumulative career GPA of 3.2.

A recipient must also be of “high moral character” and “in good standing at his college or university,” they said.

Carter is all of that and more, they lauded.

“Carter turned in three top-10 performances for the Spartans in 2017-18 and finished second on the team in scoring with a 74.30 stroke average,” a spokesperson said. “He appeared in all 27 rounds and compiled eight rounds of par or better. Carter recorded his lowest round of the season at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate with a second round 68, tying his career-low score.”

He also posted a season-best finish of tied for seventh at the Camden Collegiate Invitational and Mission Inn Spring Spectacular and later tied for ninth at the Ryman Hospitality Intercollegiate, said officials.

A native of Easley, Carter is an interdisciplinary studies major and has a 3.229 cumulative grade-point average.

Officials state a new record number of student-athletes earned All-America Scholar status this year including 265 in Division I, 126 in Division II and 23 in NAIA.

Additionally, 62 honorees were added to the previously released Division III Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

