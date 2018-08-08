Local students walk the stage

PICKENS COUNTY — Tri-County Technical College President Ronnie L. Booth told summer graduates now that they have chosen a field of study and mastered the various skills associated with their craft, the next step is to address the why of what you do – to determine what drives you every day.

Three hundred and twenty-two students were awarded degrees, diplomas and/or certificates during the college’s summer commencement held Aug. 4 at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts in Clemson.

“By earning a certificate, diploma or degree, you are walking out with affirmation that our faculty and, therefore, the college, believe that you have the ‘How’ of your major something. Just what is it that drives you? Why do you do what you do each day? We need to know the answer to that question. We need to understand what motivates us each day. Life takes on a completely different outlook when we can articulate ‘Why’,” he said.

“Do we — or will we — go through the motions and give minimal effort? Or will we act as if what we do each day is essential to the lives and well-being of ourselves and others? Will we act with passion each day and commitment to our work that will cause others to notice that we are not typical? Are you, am I, driven by something beyond the basic instincts of survival? Do you have a mission, a meaning, in life?,” he asked.

“What we do at the college each day is driven by our vision statement: Passionate people transforming lives and building strong communities one student at a time. This is our ‘Why.’ This is why we do what we do. Our goal is to transform lives by assisting our students in finding their respective places in the world of work. When we do that, we ultimately change the community in which our students live and work,” he said.

“Are you determined to make the life of everyone with whom you come into contact better? Is your goal to help every child, patient, offender, client or customer you come into contact with understand that he or she is of value and that each can live a better life? Whatever the case, your ‘Why’ will make a difference,” he said.

Following the speech, Dr. Booth and other college officials presented degrees, diplomas and certificates to the following graduates from Pickens County.

From Central:

Justin Allen Bishop, Computer Technology; Anna Gardner, Nursing; Johana Godinez, Surgical Technology; Rebecca Bethany Griebno, Associate in Arts; Karen Mariel Guerrero, Practical Nursing; Brandon Anthony Kwietniewski, Associate in Arts; Dillon Lee Martin, General Technology – Welding; Yesenia Montes, Practical Nursing; Jason Vu Nguyen, Associate in Science; Donald Lee Overlock, Computer Technology; Kayla Marie Reese, Medical Assisting; Caleb Mack Richardson, Media Arts Production; Austin Micheal Rose, Associate in Science; Bonnie Jeanne Carol Ryan, Associate in Arts; Ivy Noelle Sanders, Surgical Technology; Garrett Joseph Wilson, Associate in Arts; and Kaylee Summer Young, Associate in Science.

From Clemson:

Patricia Ruth Angel-Leckey, Practical Nursing; Lexie T. Dumit, Associate in Science; Aja DaVona Mattison, Medical Assisting; Gregory Peyton Pryor, Criminal Justice Technology; Jonathan Reed, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology; Jessica Joanna Rodriguez, Associate in Science; Kristin Bre’Ona Stevenson, Associate in Arts; and Jordan Taylor Williamson, Practical Nursing.

From Easley:

Christopher Scott Bishop, General Technology – Welding; Sarah Adena Bolt, Associate in Arts; Maria Isabel Bothi, Associate in Arts; Holly Mullinax Bridges, Expanded Duty Assisting; Angela R. Bryant, Associate in Science; Angel Rena Camacho, Criminal Justice Technology; Haley Jessica Carter, Practical Nursing; Bryce Dee Cotton, General Technology – Mechatronics; Shanina Lajoyce Drown, Practical Nursing; Skyler Laine Duckett, Criminal Justice Technology; Justin Ryan Francis, University Studies; Caleb Gassaway, General Technology – Welding; Dennis Kendall Hines, CNC Programming and Operations; Kayla Elizabeth Holder, General Technology – Welding; Jakezeyah Aneshia Jones, Practical Nursing; Dylan T. Looper, Management; Laure Alexandra Marsceau, General Technology – Welding; Travis Allen Mathis, Media Arts Production; Caleb Graham McGuire, Digital Photography; Abbigail Lyne Nahring, Associate in Arts; Nathaniel Clayton O’Diear, Computer Technology; Hampton Miles Oliver, Automotive Technology; Andrew Stephen Petronis, General Technology – Welding; Luke M. Propes, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Technology; Vicki Lynn Shope, Practical Nursing; Cassidy L. Stancil, Surgical Technology; Heather C. Styles, Expanded Duty Assisting; Jatinkumar Kiranbhai Suthar, Associate in Science; Harold Dewayne Waters, Industrial Electronics Technology; Meredith L. Weatherford, Associate in Arts; and James Woodrow Williams, Associate in Arts.

From Liberty:

Creswell Brady Autrey, Industrial Electronics Technology; Trenton Samuel Caron, General Technology – Welding; Walter Martin Chrisman, General Engineering Technology; Kassie Lee Cochran, Associate in Arts; Dustin Logan Davis, General Technology – Welding; David Mason Fowler, Sr, Associate in Arts; Michael Andrew Gantt, Jr., Associate in Science; Kelsey Lee Moore, Practical Nursing; Brantley Madison Powell, Expanded Duty Assisting; Jonathan Alec Redding, Industrial Electronics Technology; Julio Salazar, General Technology – Welding; Zachariah Keith Sanders, Management; Brandi L. Smith, Expanded Duty Assisting; Crystal Nicole Smith, Associate in Science; Robert Wayne Smith, Associate in Arts; Christina Lynn Steward, Practical Nursing; Abigail Grace Tatum, Associate in Science; Claire Olivia Thomas, Associate in Science; and Precious Jonay Vandiver, Administrative Office Technology

From Pickens:

Teresa Dawn Acuff, Administrative Office Technology – Medical Emphasis; Lindsey Neeley Cram, Medical Assisting; Timothy John Demerski, General Technology – Welding; Caleb Lynn Gravley, General Technology – Mechatronics; Alexandria Nichole Green, Surgical Technology; Amanda Janette Hakansson, Associate in Science; Drew McKinley Harden, Industrial Electronics Technology; McKayla Ann Hill, Expanded Duty Assisting; Tristen Melaina Thomas, Medical Assisting; and Joshua Eli Trimnal, CNC Programming and Operations.

From Sunset:

Isaac Daniel Johnston, University Studies.

