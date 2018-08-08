Teen arrested after deadly crash

Marcio Antunez-Aleman Marcio Antunez-Aleman

PICKENS COUNTY — A teenager arrested after a fatal car crash on Sunday has been held on an $11,000 bond after he faced a judge on Monday and was formally charged with reckless homicide.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Marcio Adaly Atunez-Aleman was driving an SUV when it collided with a 2003 Oldsmobile at the intersection of South Fish Trap Road and Shady Acres Circle in Pickens County around 4:30 p.m. on July 5.

The driver of the Oldsmobile was identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as John Jerry Pressley, from Greenville.

The 75-year-old Greenville man died at the scene, the Coroner’s office confirmed.

Antunez-Aleman was not injured in the collision, Troopers said.

In addition to the reckless homicide charge, Antunez-Aleman has been charged with not having a South Carolina driver’s license.

According to state records, the crash is the ninth fatality on the roads in Pickens County this year. By this time last year, records state there were 14.

Antunez-Aleman is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center and will face a judge on Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Pickens County Courthouse.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

