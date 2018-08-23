Easley man dies on middle school roof

MAULDIN — An Easley man died while working on the roof of a middle school in Mauldin, the Greenville County Coroner’s office reported.

On Friday, Aug. 17, authorities received a 911 call about an unconscious person on the roof of Mauldin Middle School. Emergency medical and Mauldin Fire Department personnel responded and found 42-year-old Patrick L. Topper, reports said.

Firefighters said CPR was already being administered when they arrived. They used a ladder truck to move Topper from the roof to the ground where life-saving efforts were continued, they said.

Mauldin Police Department officials said Topper had been working on the school’s HVAC unit before he collapsed. EMS worked on him for 45 minutes before he was pronounced dead at 10:24 a.m.

The Greenville County Coroner’s office stated in a release that Topper collapsed after he “experienced a medical event,” but said the case was still under investigation.

Greenville County Schools official Elizabeth Brotherton issued a statement following the incident urging residents to stay off the Mauldin Middle School property and grounds so first responders and school personnel could focus on their jobs.

At the time of the incident, Mauldin was hosting sixth grade orientation. Officials said the school was “trying to continue through this unexpected and unfortunate event.”

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

