Daniel Durham is the Communication Technology Specialist in SDPC’s Accountability and Information Technology Services Department. He has worked in SDPC for 24 years in roles including Bus Washer, Warehouseman, Electronics Technician, and Computer Technician. In recommending Mr. Durham for the award, Barbara Nesbitt, SDPC’s Director of Technology, wrote: “He deals with over 2,000 phones and voice mail accounts, nearly 1,600 cameras, plus paging consoles, microphones, audio amps and servers. He understands thousands of technical minutiae, yet somehow never makes me feel stupid when I ask him to draw me a picture so I can better understand his work.” One of his colleagues wrote: “If you had to sum him up in one word, I think that word would be ‘faithful.’” Daniel Durham is the Communication Technology Specialist in SDPC’s Accountability and Information Technology Services Department. He has worked in SDPC for 24 years in roles including Bus Washer, Warehouseman, Electronics Technician, and Computer Technician. In recommending Mr. Durham for the award, Barbara Nesbitt, SDPC’s Director of Technology, wrote: “He deals with over 2,000 phones and voice mail accounts, nearly 1,600 cameras, plus paging consoles, microphones, audio amps and servers. He understands thousands of technical minutiae, yet somehow never makes me feel stupid when I ask him to draw me a picture so I can better understand his work.” One of his colleagues wrote: “If you had to sum him up in one word, I think that word would be ‘faithful.’” Amanda Wylie is a 4th grade math teacher at Six Mile Elementary School with 18 years of teaching experience —12 in her current position. In recommending Mrs. Wylie for the award, one of her colleagues wrote: “Year after year, students leave fourth grade with a passion for not only the subject taught, but for school and for life itself! Amanda teaches way more math. She teaches love, kindness, faith, forgiveness, fairness, and the list goes on and on. The amazing thing is that sometimes Mrs. Wylie teaches these things without saying a word. She is the picture of what a real teacher is.” Her principal, Melissa Terry, wrote, “As an administrator, when I go in for observations, it is so easy to become absorbed in her lessons. I always think to myself, ‘I really wish I could have had her as a teacher.’” Amanda Wylie is a 4th grade math teacher at Six Mile Elementary School with 18 years of teaching experience —12 in her current position. In recommending Mrs. Wylie for the award, one of her colleagues wrote: “Year after year, students leave fourth grade with a passion for not only the subject taught, but for school and for life itself! Amanda teaches way more math. She teaches love, kindness, faith, forgiveness, fairness, and the list goes on and on. The amazing thing is that sometimes Mrs. Wylie teaches these things without saying a word. She is the picture of what a real teacher is.” Her principal, Melissa Terry, wrote, “As an administrator, when I go in for observations, it is so easy to become absorbed in her lessons. I always think to myself, ‘I really wish I could have had her as a teacher.’”

Daniel Durham is the Communication Technology Specialist in SDPC’s Accountability and Information Technology Services Department. He has worked in SDPC for 24 years in roles including Bus Washer, Warehouseman, Electronics Technician, and Computer Technician. In recommending Mr. Durham for the award, Barbara Nesbitt, SDPC’s Director of Technology, wrote: “He deals with over 2,000 phones and voice mail accounts, nearly 1,600 cameras, plus paging consoles, microphones, audio amps and servers. He understands thousands of technical minutiae, yet somehow never makes me feel stupid when I ask him to draw me a picture so I can better understand his work.” One of his colleagues wrote: “If you had to sum him up in one word, I think that word would be ‘faithful.’”

Amanda Wylie is a 4th grade math teacher at Six Mile Elementary School with 18 years of teaching experience —12 in her current position. In recommending Mrs. Wylie for the award, one of her colleagues wrote: “Year after year, students leave fourth grade with a passion for not only the subject taught, but for school and for life itself! Amanda teaches way more math. She teaches love, kindness, faith, forgiveness, fairness, and the list goes on and on. The amazing thing is that sometimes Mrs. Wylie teaches these things without saying a word. She is the picture of what a real teacher is.” Her principal, Melissa Terry, wrote, “As an administrator, when I go in for observations, it is so easy to become absorbed in her lessons. I always think to myself, ‘I really wish I could have had her as a teacher.’”