Blue Ridge Electric Co-op expanding

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative has recently announced the addition of Blue Ridge Energy Services, a new array of services aimed at expanding alternative energy sources.

“Blue Ridge Energy Services will magnify what the co-op is already doing in the area of member solar, battery storage, generators, geothermal technology, and electric vehicles,” said President and CEO Jim Lovinggood. “We want to be recognized as the energy experts by our members. Regardless of the question you have or the information you need, we want to be that resource you come to first.”

While Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative already operates a community solar farm, co-op officials said many people still are investing in rooftop solar for their homes.

Zach Hinton, vice president of economic development and government relations, who is leading this new initiative, talks about the need for these services.

“Education is the key to ensuring our members are making the right decisions with their energy spending,” he said. “Our group wants to be involved early on in helping these members determine if what options they’re considering would be advantageous to them for the long haul. There are more and more technologies being developed that will allow them to control their energy use, while helping the co-op lower its wholesale power costs.”

Blue Ridge Energy Services will be assisting with energy decisions and also providing financing information for co-op members.

“We believe the knowledge our employees provide will be the most-valuable tool for our folks who are considering an alternative energy source at their home or business,” said Lovinggood. “Having been involved in the commercial activity of providing power since 1940, we truly believe we are the experts. Our communities are where we have our own homes and we know that working together to use energy wisely will produce a better future — for all concerned.”

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_br.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.