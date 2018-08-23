First Friday Parade route changed

James E. Bostic Jr. James E. Bostic Jr.

CLEMSON — Attention Clemson Tiger fans: Are you ready for some football? Because it’s time to kick off the year in style with the University’s annual First Friday Parade.

The event, held at 6 p.m. Aug. 31, will feature community groups, university departments, Panhellenic and service sororities, and other student organizations. The parade precedes Clemson’s first home football game, set for 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Furman.

But there’s been a few changes …

The parade will follow an alternate route this year following recent construction to Highway 93.

This year, the parade route begins at Centennial Boulevard adjacent to the northeast corner of Littlejohn Coliseum and turns left onto the Avenue of Champions alongside the east side of Memorial Stadium before finishing on Williamson Road where it meets Palmetto Boulevard.

University officials have stated access to those roads will be limited to both participants and spectators beginning at 5 p.m. for parade preparations.

Cars parked on South Palmetto Boulevard, Williamson Road, Ravenel Road, Centennial Boulevard and lots C-9, C-7, and E-4 should be moved prior to 5 p.m..

The theme for the parade this year is “The Stripes That Make a Tiger.”

“Just as a tiger is not complete without its stripes, the Clemson family is not complete without the diverse experiences and contributions of students and alumni,” said a university spokesperson.

James E. Bostic Jr. will be the grand marshal for the 2018 First Friday Parade.

Bostic became the first African-American to earn a doctorate from Clemson University in 1972. Besides having served as a director of the Clemson University Foundation, Bostic has served as president of both IPTAY and as a member of the Clemson University board of trustees.

In 1990, he was presented with the Distinguished Service Award from the Clemson Alumni Association and in 2016 he was awarded the university’s highest public honor, the Clemson Medallion.

Immediately following the parade, the women’s soccer team will host Villanova at Historic Riggs Field. A pep rally will be held at halftime and the winners of the banner competition and Miss First Friday 2018 will be announced.

The Miss First Friday contest is a competition among student organizations to see which can raise the most money for its philanthropic cause.

New this year, the Miss First Friday competition will be conducted through CU Marketplace. The contestant who raises the most money from donations on behalf of her organization’s philanthropic cause will be named Miss First Friday 2018.

James E. Bostic Jr. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_JimBostic7.AJ_.jpg James E. Bostic Jr. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.