Fire at local eatery

EASLEY — A local restaurant caught fire on Thursday, prompting a call for help from the Easley Fire Department.

According to EFD Battalion Chief Brad Owen, on the morning of Aug. 23, 2018, the City of Easley Fire Department received a report of a fire at 225-C Rolling Hills Circle.

The business is listed as Tropical Grille of Easley.

The first Engine Company reported smoke inside the business upon arrival and immediately began suppression activities, Owen said.

“The fire itself was contained to the oven, but there was moderate smoke damage to the inside of the business,” he said. “The Fire was listed as under control in approximately ten minutes.”

The adjacent businesses received light smoke extension, all of which was removed by fire personnel using positive pressure ventilation fans, Easley Fire officials stated.

The Easley Fire Department was supported by two Engine Companies, one Ladder Company, and one Service Company, as well as the Easley Police Department, Owen said.

No injuries were reported.

On Aug. 23, the EFD received a report of a fire at 225-C Rolling Hills Circle.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

