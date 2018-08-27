Livestrong at the Y

Participants receive customized exercise regimens catered to their individual needs. Participants receive customized exercise regimens catered to their individual needs. LiveStrong at the YMCA is recommended for any adult, 18 years old or older, who is living with or beyond cancer treatment. LiveStrong at the YMCA is recommended for any adult, 18 years old or older, who is living with or beyond cancer treatment.

EASLEY — The transitional period between completing cancer treatment and feeling physically and emotionally strong enough to return to “normal life” can be extremely difficult.

Unfortunately — up until now — programs addressing this need in the community have been lacking.

But that is changing as the YMCA of Easley, Pickens and Powdersville is set to launch LiveStrong at the YMCA on Sept. 4, 2018.

“The Y recognized this gap in services for our community and we are stepping in to fill a critical need,” said Suzanne Flaugher, Branch Executive for the Easley YMCA. “We’re excited to help those who have battled cancer strengthen their lives, and we look forward to a healthier community in mind, body and spirit.”

The 12-week program, which is being piloted at the Easley YMCA branch, is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m.

And the best part is, thanks to the YMCA’s annual campaign, LiveStrong at the YMCA is offered at no charge to participants. Additionally, a YMCA membership is included for the duration of the session.

Officials said LiveStrong at the YMCA is a small-group program designed for adult cancer survivors who are currently experiencing treatment of are post-treatment. Each week includes two 90-minute small-group sessions with cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, and balance and flexibility exercises.

“LiveStrong at the YMCA is a tremendous opportunity to help enrich and restore the lives of so many devastated by this horrible affliction,” said Dennis Loftis, LiveStrong Coach and Wellness Director at the Easley YMCA. “This is a chance to restore purpose and provide a path of hope and strength.”

The program’s overall goals are to improve overall quality of life, decrease cancer-related fatigue, increase cardiovascular endurance and muscular strength, and build strong connections and a solid support system, they said.

Additionally, participants will receive customized exercise regimens catered to their individual needs from certified YMCA instructors trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care.

Officias said LiveStrong at the YMCA is recommended for any adult, 18 years old or older, whoare living with or beyond cancer treatment.

Enrollment is handled on a case-by-case basis and participants must obtain medical clearance from their physician in order to participate, they said.

