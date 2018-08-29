Lakes & Bridges to host golf tournament

The golf tournament will take place at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley. The golf tournament will take place at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley.

EASLEY — Lakes and Bridges Charter School, a school designed to teach children with dyslexia, which opened Aug. 20 in Easley, S.C., will hold its first fundraising golf tournament on Oct. 5.

The school is seeking teams of golfers as well as business sponsors to “tee up for dyslexia” and help raise funds for the school to renovate their new building. Registration is due by Sept. 14.

“Classes began at Lakes and Bridges on August 20 because a group of retired teachers had a dream to provide a quality education to all children, especially those with dyslexia,” said Nancy L. Linvill, the founding chair of the school’s charter committee. “Our next step is to make an innovative, welcoming and exciting building where they can learn. This golf tournament provides a fun and social way for Upstate-area families and businesses to connect with each other and show their support of this school, the only public, tuition-free school in the Southeast for children with dyslexia.”

The golf tournament will take place at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley, S.C., starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. For golfers, the game is four-person Captain’s Choice. The cost per golfer is $100.

Interested golfers can submit a team of four, or they will be matched with other players to form a team. Each golfer’s registration fee includes greens fees, cart rental and a lunch catered by Bellacino’s.

The tournament also still has sponsorship opportunities at all levels, including title sponsors and hole sponsors. Local businesses are encouraged to sponsor the tournament, and in return get a table, logos on promo materials, or other ways to connect with Upstate-area families and show their support for education.

All proceeds from golfers’ fees and sponsorships will go directly to Lakes and Bridges Charter School, specifically to fund the renovation of the school building at 1600 E. Main Street in Easley.

Lakes and Bridges’ classes are being held this year at Crosswell Elementary in Easley while construction and renovation takes place at their building on Main Street.

Forms to register a golfer or a team, as well as forms to pay for a sponsorship, are available at www.lakesandbridges.org/fundraising. Further information can be requested by calling the school at 864-442-5577 or emailing info@lakesandbridges.org. All forms are due by Sept. 14.

Lakes and Bridges opened with 111 students in grades 1-5, and will expand each year to add grades 6-8, school officials said.

For more information, visit www.lakesandbridges.org or follow www.facebook.com/lakesandbridges.

The golf tournament will take place at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_075.jpg The golf tournament will take place at Southern Oaks Golf Course in Easley. Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_LOGO-2-.jpg Kasie Strickland | The Sentinel-Progress

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.