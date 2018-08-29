S.C. District ordains four SWU graduates

Pictured from left are Andre Winters, Kylie Rovenstine Groves and her husband Dillon Groves, Jon Brady and Dr. David Holdren. Pictured from left are Andre Winters, Kylie Rovenstine Groves and her husband Dillon Groves, Jon Brady and Dr. David Holdren.

CENTRAL — The South Carolina District of The Wesleyan Church ordained four Southern Wesleyan University Religion graduates during an ordination service Aug. 19.

Ordained were Andre Winters, lead/founding pastor at The Corner Wesleyan Church, Moncks Corner; Kylie Rovenstine Groves and her husband Dillon Groves, who co-pastor Lyman Wesleyan Church in Lyman; and Jon Brady, assistant pastor of spiritual growth at Eden Wesleyan Church in Chesnee.

Winters and the Groves’ are 2016 Southern Wesleyan graduates and Brady is a 2004 Southern Wesleyan graduate.

Rev. Buddy Rampey, retired S.C. District superintendent, presented the candidates and gave the charge.

Also participating in the service were the pastors of Wesleyan congregations districtwide, and Rev. Tom Harding, district superintendent. Giving the ordination sermon was Dr. David Holdren, who served as a General Superintendent of The Wesleyan Church and more recently was lead pastor at Dayspring Wesleyan Church, a thriving congregation in Marion, Ohio, until his retirement last year.

The service took place at Trinity Wesleyan Church in Central.

