Pickens County, show your stuff

Round one auditions are being held Aug. 30. Round one auditions are being held Aug. 30.

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County’s popular talent competition crowned its last winner more than five years ago. This year, Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner, who previously hosted the competition, is resurrecting Pickens County’s Got Talent as part of the County’s Sesquicentennial celebration to commemorate 150 years.

Round one auditions are being held Thursday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty.

Performers will have three minutes to audition. All ages and talents are encouraged to showcase their talent for this competition, but performances must be G-rated.

Top performers will advanced to round two, where they will audition again on Sept. 11 for the opportunity to become a finalist.

Finalists will perform during Pickens County’s historic Sesquicentennial celebration held at the J.B. “Red” Owens Complex in Easley, which will feature a variety of entertainment, such as carnival rides, games and demonstrators.

In addition to other prizes, the top five finalists will receive front-of-the-line passes to audition in Charlotte for the reality television show America’s Got Talent.

Nine performers who auditioned earlier this month have already advanced to round two: Dereck Allen Pindroh, Little Summer Trio, Kelly Ouztes, Hunter McGaha, Emma Reeves, Tina Moore, Fiona Childress, Ivy Long and Ansley Burns are guaranteed the opportunity to audition Sept. 11.

Round one auditions are being held Aug. 30. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_talentshow.jpg Round one auditions are being held Aug. 30. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.