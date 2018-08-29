Costner appointed to SCAC Board

Costner elected to SCAC Board. Costner elected to SCAC Board.

PICKENS COUNTY — For the first time in 20 years, Pickens County has a seat on the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC) Board of Directors, thanks to the recent appointment of Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner.

Costner was elected to the four-year term on the SCAC Board following a nomination by Calhoun County Council Chairman David Summers, who currently serves as board chairman and previously held a term as president for SCAC, county officials said.

The SCAC is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization committed to improving county government.

Costner stated having a seat after such a prolonged absence is a testament to what council and staff are doing now to strengthen relationships to facilitate economic growth and communication with other government agencies.

“Having a seat on the board gives Pickens County a voice during discussions of potential ordinances, revenue opportunities, legislative proposals,” Costner said. “It can and in many cases will relate to Pickens County and the people who live here.”

Costner’s term as a board member will expire in 2022.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

