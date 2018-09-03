Meningitis confirmed with student

DACUSVILLE — School District of Pickens County confirmed on Wednesday a student at Dacusville Middle School has been diagnosed with viral meningitis.

Dacusville Middle School Principal Wanda Thopre initially notified parents on Tuesday when a parent of the sick child called the school.

“Immediately, the coordinator of nursing, the school nurse and school administration began to work with DHEC for the necessary follow-up,” said Thorpe. “At the present time, the case is suspect of meningitis — we do not have a confirmed diagnosis.”

Thorpe said the custodial staff were directed to thoroughly clean surfaces and areas in the school as a precaution.

On Wednesday morning, the diagnosis was confirmed, officials said.

“There is no recommendation that any persons who may have been in contact with this student at school receive any treatment or be excluded from school,” said Thorpe to parents.

SDPC Information Specialist John Eby echoed Thorpe’s statements.

“Of the two main forms of meningitis — bacterial and viral — viral is the less severe,” he said. “Bacterial meningitis is the form that DHEC requires schools to communicate about.”

Eby said the district’s communication about this issue was precautionary and voluntary.

“However, we have remained in close communication with DHEC over the past two days to ensure that information we provide is accurate,” he said.

As per HIPAA, the identity of the student was not released nor has any word on his or her condition.

