9/11 ceremony at Clemson

CLEMSON — Clemson University will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Tillman Hall auditorium. The event is being coordinated by the student organization Tiger Platoon, which promotes awareness of Clemson’s rich military heritage.

There will be two speakers: Wes Few, who was a friend of James Patrick White, the only Clemson alumnus who died in the 9/11 attacks, and Bill Tobin, who was in the Pentagon on the day of the attacks and spent the following days helping remove victims’ bodies.

Following the speakers, first responders, including Clemson University police, firefighters and EMS, and veterans will be recognized for their sacrifices.

Then, outside on the Military Heritage Plaza, the Clemson ROTC honor guard, the Pershing Rifles, will perform a wreath-laying ceremony and fire a 21-gun salute.

The doors to the auditorium will open at 4:30 p.m.

Clemson University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps honor guard the Pershing Rifles fire a 21-gun salute to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Sept11.jpg Clemson University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps honor guard the Pershing Rifles fire a 21-gun salute to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. Courtesy photo