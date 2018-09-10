Easley man sentenced

PICKENS COUNTY — An Easley man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge with the 13th judicial circuit.

According to records, Russell Lewis Evans, 35, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in the third-degree on Aug. 29. He was sentenced to 15 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Documents state Evans will be on lifetime GPS monitoring upon his release from prison in addition to being required to register as a sex offender.

The solicitor’s office stated the victim was 8 years old when the sexual abuse began.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case, stated Evans was arrested on March 31, 2018.

