Armed robber at large

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Griffin Grocery located at 1804 Pumpkintown Hwy on Sept. 14, 2018.

Surveillance video collected during the investigation confirms that at approximately 6:15 p.m., a white male believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s walked into the business and presented a dark colored, semi-automatic handgun while demanding money from the clerk, officials said.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money from the register and was last seen exiting the store on foot. There were no shots fired and no injuries were sustained by any party, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said.

According to the PCSO, at the time of the robbery, the male was wearing a grey stocking cap, sunglasses, a blue or purple colored hoodie, white tennis shoes and black gloves.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that may have information regarding the identity of the suspect to please call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Do you know this person? Call the Sheriff's Office at 864-898-5500.

