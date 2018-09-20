The clean up continues

Groups or individuals who are interested in participating should call 864-898-2483. Groups or individuals who are interested in participating should call 864-898-2483.

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County non-essential offices will be closed Friday, Sept. 21 as nearly 300 Pickens County employees will spend the day picking up trash during the County’s second semi-annual Litter Blitz, an anti-litter campaign that launched in the spring as part of their Sesquicentennial year celebrations.

Back in March, employees removed around 34,000 pounds of trash with the help of local municipalities, the S.C. Department of Transportation, Palmetto Pride and other volunteers. Next week, they will attempt to break their record, county officials said.

Their efforts have already received national attention earlier this year from the National Association of Counties, which applauded the County’s commitment to becoming litter-free.

“Excessive litter can lead to more traffic accidents and exposure to crimes like vandalism and theft,” said Jamie Burns, County relations spokesperson. “It also releases harmful toxins into our bodies of water, which is harmful not only to aquatic animals but to trees and wildlife that survive off of that water.”

Litter can also reduce property value and slow economic development, she said.

“The decision to close offices twice in one year is Pickens County officials’ way of showing just how serious they are about establishing safe, healthy communities and a thriving local economy,” Burns said.

Officials said Pickens County employees will pick up trash on Friday, but individuals may participate by removing litter from their neighborhoods at any time during that weekend.

A limited number of supplies are available to volunteers who sign up in advance. Groups or individuals who are interested in participating should contact Burns at 864-898-2483.

Pickens County offices will resume normal hours on Monday, Sept. 24, they said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.