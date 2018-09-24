Kayaking will be one of the many free family-friendly activities at the Upstate National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at South Cove County Park near Seneca. Kayaking will be one of the many free family-friendly activities at the Upstate National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at South Cove County Park near Seneca.

UPSTATE — On May 2, 1972, President Richard Nixon signed the first proclamation of National Hunting and Fishing Day, writing, “I urge all citizens to join with outdoor sportsmen in the wise use of our natural resources and in insuring their proper management for the benefit of future generations.”

By late summer, all 50 governors and over 600 mayors had joined in by proclaiming state and local versions of National Hunting and Fishing Day. The response was dramatic.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the national sponsor of National Hunting and Fishing Day and it promotes the contributions of hunters and anglers to conservation. It is traditionally held the fourth Saturday in September.

Oconee County’s South Cove County Park near Seneca will host a family event celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22. This free family adventure is open to the public.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is made possible by partnerships with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Oconee County Parks and Recreation, Trout Unlimited, Clemson University Cooperative Extension, South Carolina 4-H Shooting Sports, Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund, Duke Energy and the S.C. Wildlife Federation.

For directions and information, call South Cove County Park at 864-882-5250 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/southcovecountypark.

The 11th annual celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day will include activities such as archery, air rifles, camouflage game, fly tying and casting, kayaking, fishing on Lake Keowee and much more.

All activities are free, and all gear is provided.

“Clemson Extension and the Clemson 4-H Shooting Sports program are proud to be partners for the past 11 years with this celebration of hunting and fishing and the outdoors,” said Rick Willey, 4-H natural resource specialist. “We look forward to this event every year. It is a great opportunity for the community to come and enjoy the great outdoors in a safe, educational environment with family and friends.”

Kayaking will be one of the many free family-friendly activities at the Upstate National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at South Cove County Park near Seneca. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_NHFDKayaking.jpg Kayaking will be one of the many free family-friendly activities at the Upstate National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration set for Saturday, Sept. 22 at South Cove County Park near Seneca. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.