Fatal crash in Pickens

PICKENS — A Pickens man has died after a car crash on Hunter Road on the morning of Sept. 27, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Allen Joe Adams, who resided on Terrapin Road in Pickens, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche when he was involved in a single vehicle accident, stated the Coroner’s Office.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Coroner’s Office stated an autopsy has been conducted but results would not be available for 6-8 weeks.

The incident remains under investigation by the S.C. highway Patrol.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

