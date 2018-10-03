Christmas assistance deadline approaching

PICKENS COUNTY — As the Christmas season approaches, The Salvation Army of Pickens is preparing to help those in need of Christmas toy assistance for children ages 12 and under.

The Salvation Army of Pickens will accept applications for Christmas assistance during the week of Oct. 15-19.

Those wishing to receive Christmas assistance should visit The Salvation Army of Pickens at 102 Stewart Drive, Easley, SC 29640. During the week of Oct. 15-19, The Salvation Army will be open to applicants on Monday through Wednesday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. and on Thursday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-7 p.m.

All applicants must be Pickens County residents, must not be registered for other Christmas assistance programs or services and must bring the following financial eligibility requirements: current photo ID of person applying; proof of residency (lease, mortgage statement, etc.); birth certificates for all children 12 years old and younger living within household; income verification for the previous 30 days for all household members; proof of paid expenses within the last 30 days for all household members; current DSS Household Summary (if currently receiving any DSS assistance).

“Last year, The Salvation Army of Pickens distributed over 3,000 toys to 370 children,” says Jim Abbott, service center director for The Salvation Army of Pickens. “This year, we hope to give a merry Christmas to just as many, if not more, children in need. We want ensure our community is aware of the program and no one goes without the Christmas toy assistance they might need.”

Those with questions regarding Christmas assistance and the Angel Tree program are encouraged to call The Salvation Army of Greenville at 864-235-4803. Further information is also provided at salvationarmygreenville.organd on The Salvation Army of Pickens’ Facebook page.

Citizens of Pickens County should contact The Salvation Army of Pickens with questions regarding dates and eligibility at 864-885-7198.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

