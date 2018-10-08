Scholarships available

PENDLETON — Tri-County Technical College’s Corporate and Community Education Division received $876,000 in Workforce Pathways Scholarship funding that will help more than 400 individuals get back to work through QuickJobs training programs.

The funding, approved by the General Assembly, help students pay for courses in approved career training programs, such as CNA, SCMC, Pre-Highway Construction, Logistics/Forklift Training, Business Office Support Specialist and more.

Scholarships, up to $2,100 per person, will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified unemployed and underemployed individuals in Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties.

This is the fourth year that the S.C. General Assembly has renewed the Workforce Pathways Scholarships through the S.C. Technical College System

“Last year the Corporate and Community Education (CCE) Division awarded scholarships to 375 students and we hope to award well over 400 this year,” said Brittany Neely, recruiter and success coach for the CCE Division.

“Students are able to earn certifications in all of our QuickJobs programs like CDL, phlebotomy, manufacturing, highway construction, IT and more. The QuickJobs programs are perfect for students who need to skill up in a short amount of time and many of the programs can be completed in 90 days or less. Our goal is to help students obtain a certification that will lead them to employment or better employment. Many of the students interviewed with local businesses in their last few weeks of class and were hired directly from the class. It was amazing how many students we were able to help with the money we

received last year and I hope we continue to be able to help more students in the years to come,” said Neely.

Last year $599,031 was invested, matched with $134,092 in funds from partners including Goodwill, SCWorks, AIM and others, said Neely.

More than $3 million in annual salaries were generated from the students returning to work after completing certifications.

Students can apply for scholarships by attending an Open House on the Pendleton Campus, IBDC building on Oct. 9 and/or Oct. 23 from 9-10 a.m. or 4-6 p.m.

For more dates and times, call 864-646-1700.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TCTlogo.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.