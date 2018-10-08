Birds test positive for West Nile

The affected area was sprayed Oct. 5. The affected area was sprayed Oct. 5.

PICKENS COUNTY — A new case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Pickens County, County officials confirmed on Thursday.

The bird was located near the intersection of Hwy 93 and Orchard Drive and Lake Drive, between the City of Easley and Town of Liberty, they stated.

“Pickens County Emergency Management is working in coordination with the contractor Gregory Pest Solutions to spray the affected area within a one-mile radius of the location where the dead bird was found,” a release said.

A pesticide spray was scheduled to take place on Friday.

County officials said the water-based pesticide used during spraying does not pose a health risk to humans or animals; however, beekeepers with hives in the area should have arranged to relocate their hives until the spraying was complete.

County officials said Emergency Management has been in contact with the Pickens County Beekeepers Association and they had also contacted bee keepers via the SC State Beekeepers Association of the affected area that was sprayed.

A CodeRed message was sent out to residents within a one-mile radius of where the infected bird was located alerting them of the spraying.

Additionally, the County said Emergency Management will use its social media account as well as the County Facebook page to provide information about West Nile Virus and mosquito-borne illnesses.

In addition to the spray, the County has included the placement of larvicide briquettes in standing water on public lands to further help control the mosquito population.

The larvicide briquettes are placed in areas of standing water to reduce the mosquito threat. They should not be handled or disturbed by the public and will remain effective for 45 days after placement, they said.

Residents are reminded the most effective ways to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus are to use repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting, make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes, eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls and to wear light-colored clothing when outside that covers the skin.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

