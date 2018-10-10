Golf tourney benefits SWU students

It was a beautiful day for golf at Pickens Country Club as area golfers came out Oct. 1 in support of SWU for the P.B. Wood Golf Tournament. It was a beautiful day for golf at Pickens Country Club as area golfers came out Oct. 1 in support of SWU for the P.B. Wood Golf Tournament. First-Place winners of the 2018 P.B. Wood Golf Tournament were, from left: Larry Looper, Bryan Lamb, Turtle Hiott and Michael Jordan. The Oct. 1 tournament, which returned to Pickens Country Club, raised approximately $16,500 to support student scholarships. First-Place winners of the 2018 P.B. Wood Golf Tournament were, from left: Larry Looper, Bryan Lamb, Turtle Hiott and Michael Jordan. The Oct. 1 tournament, which returned to Pickens Country Club, raised approximately $16,500 to support student scholarships.

PICKENS — Golf teams teed off Oct. 1 at Pickens Country Club for Southern Wesleyan University’s annual P. B. Wood Golf Tournament.

WYFF television personality Dale Gilbert served as the emcee for the awards presentations following the tourney where 20 teams competed.

The tournament is named in memory of SWU administrator and noted psychologist, Dr. P.B. Wood, said university officials.

During an awards luncheon that concluded the tournament, Andrew Wood, Dr. Wood’s son, expressed appreciation to the players who participated and encouraged them to continue in their support of scholarships at Southern Wesleyan.

And the winners are …

First Place: Larry Looper, Turtle Hiott, Bryan Lamb and Michael Jordan – winning prize Mizuno irons.

Second-place: Dan Wood, Rev. Tom Harding, Pete Wood and Andrew Wood – winning prize – Mizuno Drivers.

Third-Place: John Ross Jr., Jay Wright, Dean Hester and David Roh – winning prize – Mizuno sand wedges.

Putting Contest: Dale Gilbert, Wallace Martell, Jeff Costello and Charles Banks.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

