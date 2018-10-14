NJROTC wins big

EASLEY — The Easley High School NJROTC Drill, Academic, and Rifle teams kicked off the competitive season at a meet hosted by the NJROTC unit at Mauldin High School.

The Academic team finished first, with the highest score being posted by Cadet Bill Brown III. The Rifle Team’s second place performance was very impressive considering it is a rebuilding year for that team.

The highest score was posted by Cadet Elizabeth Poole, with an impressive 255. The Drill Team took home trophies in every event. First place in Unarmed Platoon, Armed Squad, and Unarmed Squad. Third place in Armed Platoon and Color Guard.

Overall it was an impressive showing with Easley Taking first place overall, second place was Wren High, with TL Hanna finishing in third place. The Drill is coached by Master Sgt. Todd Hooker. The Rifle Team is coached by LCDR Al Carden and Mr. Tom Poole. The Academic Team is coached by LCDR Al Carden.

The following Cadets participated in the meet: Kadence Adams, Wesley Adams, Ryan Alexander, Bodhi Bagwell, Billy Brown III, Peyton Callerame, Gabriel Cornette, Maggie Curtis, Deshon Dogan, Joseph Duran, Jason Fort, Mariana Franco, Katilyn Gibson, Destiny Gilliland, Tessa Gilliland, Desiree Hamby, Mina Hardison, Allyn Hickey, Elijah Jurisin, Jordan Keith, Michael Mason, Bryant Matos-Colon, Harrison Monteith, Alexandra Norris, Jason Perry, Elizabeth Poole, Yazmine Rice, Linsay Rivera, Lisa Rivera, Stephany Rivera, David Rodriguez, Abigail Schubert, Logan Smith, Jay Stewart, Alexander Vogel, Nora Waheeba, Sydney Williams and Abrielle Wilson.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_njrotclogo.jpg