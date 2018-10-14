A trip down Memory Lane

This year’s Memory Lane event is scheduled for Oct. 19-21. This year’s Memory Lane event is scheduled for Oct. 19-21.

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County is celebrating its 150th birthday. With so many great milestones to commemorate, we should also remember the legendary Larry Hinkle and the impact he had in our community with the World’s Largest Jeep Dealership located in Pickens.

In fact, the Legend continues today through “Upstate Legends Jeep Club” (ULJC) with their annual “Memory Lane” event to Gatlinburg, Tenn., to pay tribute to Larry. This year marks the eighth year of the Memory Lane trip, and a special limited shirt design was released for the members taking the trip this year.

Because of his influence and impact on Pickens County, (and even surrounding counties) Upstate Legends was formed in June 2010 by Gary Robinson, Roger Cassell and Terri Cassell. The group selected the name “Legends” based on the “Legend” of Larry Hinkle and to honor his achievements and involvement in our communities.

Each October since 2011, organizers for Upstate Legends plan and lead the event to Gatlinburg following the route across the Blue Ridge Parkway Larry took during his years of operating his Jeep dealership and taking his Jeep Club on trips.

ULJC is family friendly and community oriented. In addition to events like Memory Lane, the club also has conducted fundraisers and aids other groups and organizations. Each year they have participated in the Trick or Treat event in Pickens to help provide a safe family environment for kids to Trick or Treat.

Fundraisers have been organized that included The American Cancer Society, MARYS House, Country Santa, Gleaning House Ministries and raising money and items for members who have suffered a loss such as fire, or other hardships.

The club also transports Marines for “Honoring Their Service” each year to Keowee Keys for several days of rest and relaxation and provides the Greenville Health System safe transport of medical personnel to the hospitals in the area during inclement weather year to year.

The group will depart Save A Lot in Pickens with police escorts. As they arrive in Rosman, N.C., and Cherokee, N.C., law enforcement from those cities will also escort the group through traffic to help them reach their destination as a group.

If you are interested in participating or would like more information about Upstate Legends Jeep Club, visit www.upstatelegendajeepclub.com or on Facebook at Upstate Legends-Jeep Club.

