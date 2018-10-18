Door to door, saving lives

EFD Chief Butch Womack said the chances of dying in a home fire are reduced by half with working smoke alarms. EFD Chief Butch Womack said the chances of dying in a home fire are reduced by half with working smoke alarms.

EASLEY — In an effort to help keep the community safe, the Easley Fire Department is once again conducting their annual Smoke Alarm Campaign.

The event takes place during the weeks of October 15 through 19, and October 22 through 26 where department members head out and go door-to-door in neighborhoods within the city limits to ensure residents have working smoke alarm.

If the home does not have a working smoke alarm, one is provided at no cost.

Department officials said at least 30 homes per day are visited.

Last year, for the 2017 Smoke Alarm Campaign, 566 smoke alarms were checked, 206 new smoke alarms were installed and 470 batteries were replaced in already working smoke alarms, they said.

“According to the US Fire Administration, there were 81 fire deaths for 2017 in South Carolina,” said Easley Fire Chief Butch Womack. “The National Fire Protection Association states that 38 percent of homes across the Unites States do not have working smoke alarms in the home.”

Womack said the chances of dying in a home fire are reduced by 50 percent — half — with working smoke alarms.

“We believe fire safety awareness is a critical component of saving lives,” he said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

