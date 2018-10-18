Dump truck falls 50 feet, kills driver

PICKENS COUNTY — A Chesnee man was killed after a dump truck veered off the road and fell 50 feet down an embankment in the Sassafras Mountain area of Sunset in Pickens County on Monday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it took several emergency agencies and three large wreckers to pull the dump truck out of the heavily-wooded area.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 55-year-old Allan J. Cyr.

Reports state around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, Cyr ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected and then ran off the left side of the road.

The Coroner’s report states Cyr was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation and it is not yet known what caused the driver to lose control.

The truck, which was carrying a load of concrete, was coming down F. Van Clayton Memorial Highway just prior to the crash, Troopers said.

Firefighters with the Holly Springs and Vineyards Fire Districts joined up with Pickens County’s Technical Rescue Team, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and other departments to winch the vehicle back up to the road. Officials said several large wreckers were also brought in to hoist the dump truck that had flipped on impact and was “leaking diesel fuel” into the creek below.

Pickens County Hazmat teams responded to the creek to absorb the fuel downstream, officials said.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

