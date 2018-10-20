Down on Main Street …

For more information on the 2018-19 Main Street Challenge guidelines, visit www.historicpickens.com. For more information on the 2018-19 Main Street Challenge guidelines, visit www.historicpickens.com.

PICKENS — Pickens Revitalization Association recently announced the semi-finalists for the Main Street Challenge, an entrepreneurial start up competition for the purpose of generating additional retail occupancy in Pickens.

The popular annual competition provides a means by which local, area and regional entrepreneurs can advance their desire to expand or open a new business.

According to the contest rules, the Pickens Revitalization Association will award two cash incentives in the amount of $5,000 or one cash incentive in the amount of $10,000 for start-up businesses or new concepts, which must then open a new location in Pickens by April 1, 2019.

The money offered to the winner (or winners) will take the form of a potentially forgivable loan, determined by the business’ ability to meet all requirements of the program.

“The selection committee is thrilled to announce Twisted Skillet Bistro, the Colonial House and Burgess & Taylor General Store as the finalists for the 2018-19 Main Street Challenge,” said Allison Fowler, executive director of Pickens Revitalization Association. “We have been so pleased with the Challenge up to this point and can’t wait to see what comes out of this competition.”

Twisted Skillet Bistro plans to reach the community through their culinary arts, serving a combination of northern and southern cuisine right on Main Street.

The Colonial House will be serving the Pickens community as a bed and breakfast and event space, which they see as filling a need in Pickens.

Burgess & Taylor General Store will be expanding their current business to include an ice cream and food concept that they feel will benefit the City of Pickens.

Business concepts eligible for the competition included new start-up businesses, franchises, an expansion or relocation of an existing location from another community or a significant expansion of an existing local business that would branch into an additional business concept.

For more information on the 2018-19 Main Street Challenge guidelines, visit www.historicpickens.com.

The semi-finalists must submit their business plans to the selection committee for the next round of the challenge.

The finalists will be announced on Dec. 14, 2018.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.