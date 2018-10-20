BPW celebrates National Business Women’s Week

Members of the BPW celebrate National Business Women’s Week with Easley’s Mayor Bagwell. Members of the BPW celebrate National Business Women’s Week with Easley’s Mayor Bagwell.

UPSTATE — Every third week in October marks the celebration of national business women’s week. Oct. 15-19 marks National Business Women’s Week’s 88th anniversary.

In Easley, we have been celebrating this week for 58 years.

Since it’s creation in 1928, this event has been sponsored for the purpose of recognizing and honoring the achievements of working women throughout history. This is a very important week for our Business Professional Women (BPW) organization.

Events are held nationally with involvement of over 40,000 bpw members by calling attention to local women entrepreneurs, facilitating discussions on the needs of working women, sharing information about successful workplace policies and raising the awareness of the resources available for women in their communities.

Our mission is to promote, network and educate business and professional women and have a positive impact in our community.

Tri-county BPW meets every third Wednesday for lunch and we invite all women to find out more about us and see how we positively impact you, the workplace and the community.

For more information, contact Deena Baker at deena@cartierwilson.com or Jean Wilson at aloeveracosmetics@bellsouth.net.

Members of the BPW celebrate National Business Women’s Week with Easley’s Mayor Bagwell. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_bpw1.jpg Members of the BPW celebrate National Business Women’s Week with Easley’s Mayor Bagwell. Courtesy photo