Don’t fall for the phone scam

POWDERSVILLE — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office recently released they have received several reports about calls involving individuals who claim to be representatives of the agency.

“Many law enforcement agencies are reporting scam calls of this type where the individual claims to be a law enforcement officer and may even use the name of someone employed by the Sheriff’s Office,” said a department spokesperson. “The scammers state they are demanding payment over the phone for missed court dates, jury duty, or outstanding warrants claiming that call recipients will be arrested if they do not pay an outstanding fee.”

According to the ACSO, the callers say payments are often requested using pre-paid credit cards such as Green Dot, gift cards and other transaction card methods. The caller will even stay on the line while individuals go to a store and obtain the pre-paid cards, they said.

“Do not give these people any money,” the department said. “Do not share with them any personal information or provide them with details about your financial institution.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they will never request payments of any kind over the phone and that if you receive this type of call, not to panic — simply hang up the phone and ignore them.

If you think you may have already been a victim of this scam, please call the Sheriff’s Office and file a report, they added.

The ACSO stated if residents wish to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, you are welcome to call the office at 864-260-4400 or 864-332-5453.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

