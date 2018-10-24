Aging gracefully

The Town of Central and the City of Clemson now use the space for an afterschool program, party rentals and community meetings. The Town of Central and the City of Clemson now use the space for an afterschool program, party rentals and community meetings.

CENTRAL — A collaborative effort between Pickens County Meals on Wheels, the Town of Central, City of Clemson and the Clemson University Institute for Engaged Aging came to fruition on Friday with the grand opening of the Central Community Center.

“An active, engaged lifestyle encourages independence and enhances overall quality of life, especially for our state’s seniors,” said Darryl Broome, director of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging. “These improvements will allow the center to expand its capabilities in the Central community, and I am very appreciative of the state and local leaders who have worked so hard to make it happen.”

According to Meta Bowers, PCMOW Executive Director, the organization began exploring the idea since the fall of 2017 when PCMOW, Town of Central, City of Clemson and the Clemson University Institute for Engaged Aging (IEA) began discussing the needs in the Central community and surrounding areas.

Ultimately, these conversations revealed that each organization had been providing varying levels of services to seniors, yet no one organization had the resources to repair the building and/or start-up a full-range of services alone. Joining forces, the decision was made to move forward with a collaborative effort to repair the building, eliminate duplication of services and expand services to fill gaps in the area, she said.

Pickens County Council’s unanimous decision to sell the building to the Town of Central paved the way for the Permanent Improvement (PIP) grant from the SC Lt. Governor’s Office on Aging.

Records show the Town of Central provided the 30 percent local match of $14,550 needed to apply for the grant.

In June, PCMOW was awarded a $48,500 grant provided provide funding that replaced the HVAC system, replace the roof, repair and upgrade the building and bring the facility in compliance with all applicable federal, state and local building codes and operational regulations including the Americans with Disabilities Act, fire and safety, and DHEC.

The newly renovated space opened for use on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

“The town of Central is very excited to partner with the Central Community Center and its excellent leadership. We love their vision for caring for this vulnerable part of our community. And, the icing on the cake is Meals on Wheels,” says Central Councilman and Recreation Chair, Ken Dill. ”This is a powerful example of what local government and enterprising spirits can do when they work together.”

The overarching goal is to utilize the space as a focal point for senior services in the Central, Clemson and surrounding area. The site operates as an extension of the PCMOW’s current Young at Heart program offered at the McKissick Center in Liberty.

The space also facilitates a new and greatly needed service in the area.

On Monday and Wednesdays from 1-3:45 p.m., the IEA’s “Brain Health Club” offers cognitively and socially stimulating activities to those with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). During this time, caregivers can leave their loved one in a safe environment and enjoy a respite from their caregiving role.

Start-up funding for the “Brain Health Club” was made possible through a $40,000 Alzheimer’s Resource Coordination Center (ARCC) grant, officials said. The day program also facilitates inter-generational interaction between participants and Clemson University student volunteers.

At the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Cheryl Dye, Director of Clemson University IEA, commented about the impact this project will have.

“Today we celebrate a partnership which exemplifies how Clemson University fulfills its land-grant mission to serve the citizens of the state and how the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences is working to solve problems faced by families and communities,” she said. “More specifically, this partnership exemplifies how the Clemson University Institute for Engaged Aging (IEA) strives to engage older adults in family and community life regardless of their social, health, or economic status. For the past nine semesters, IEA faculty and students have offered a program to those with dementia featuring activities which engage them both cognitively and socially. The program has been delivered in several sites throughout the upstate, and now at last, we have a permanent home for the IEA Brain Health Club. We have seen how this program enhances quality of life and engagement for those with dementia while also providing their family caregivers with a much-needed respite from their difficult caregiving role. Perhaps just as importantly, our CU students gain a life-changing experience and education about how to serve those families faced by the challenges of dementia which will benefit their future healthcare careers.”

In addition, the Town of Central and the City of Clemson now use the space for an afterschool program, party rentals and community meetings.

The facility is designed to benefit the community as a whole, said Bowers.

Central Community Center opens with a focus on Seniors

