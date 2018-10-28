Officials said the Pickens County Museum will continue to host Home School Days each month. Officials said the Pickens County Museum will continue to host Home School Days each month. Elementary school-aged children participated in a Halloween-themed science lesson. Elementary school-aged children participated in a Halloween-themed science lesson. The idea for Home School Days at the Museum originated from the success of the summer series, Throwback Thursdays. The idea for Home School Days at the Museum originated from the success of the summer series, Throwback Thursdays.

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Museum of Art and History hosted nearly 40 students on Thursday for its October Home School Day, around double the attendance of their first Home School Day a month earlier, County officials said.

The idea for Home School Days at the Museum originated from the success of their summer series, Throwback Thursdays, during which children were invited to participate in a weekly history lesson and craft during the month of June. Many of the parents who brought children to Throwback Thursdays voiced that they would like to see more programs like this in Pickens County throughout the school year instead of driving their children to other counties to participate in home school activities.

In October, elementary school-aged children participated in a Halloween-themed science lesson where they learned about chemical reactions and had the opportunity to mix kid-friendly chemicals that caused balloons to inflate, solutions to spew out of bottles and colored water to separate from oil.

Middle and high school students participated in the Haunted History lesson, where they learned about the history of the museum, which is located in the old Pickens County jail and heard some of the ghost stories that have been told about its actual former occupants.

Officials said the Pickens County Museum will continue to host Home School Days each month.

Pre-registration is required and the cost per child is $3.

For more information about upcoming Home School Days or other museum events, visit the Pickens County Museum of Art & History Facebook page or visit them in person at 307 Johnson Street, in Pickens.

Record number turns out for new museum program

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

