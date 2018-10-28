Holy Bat Week, South Carolina!

Oct. 27 in Travelers Rest, Sunrift Adventures and the SCDNR will be holding their third annual Halloween bat count. Oct. 27 in Travelers Rest, Sunrift Adventures and the SCDNR will be holding their third annual Halloween bat count. A single bat can consume 75 mosquito sized insects in just 5 minutes. A single bat can consume 75 mosquito sized insects in just 5 minutes. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation officially marking Oct. 24-31 as “Bat Week.” Gov. Henry McMaster signed a proclamation officially marking Oct. 24-31 as “Bat Week.” Bats provide an average annual pest suppression service of $115 million to S.C.’s agricultural industry. Bats provide an average annual pest suppression service of $115 million to S.C.’s agricultural industry.

PICKENS COUNTY — For wildlife biologists, zoo managers and other professionals who work with bats, every week is bat week, but now week everyone can get in on the act and learn more about these fascinating and beneficial mammals as well.

Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a proclamation officially marking Oct. 24-31 as “Bat Week” in South Carolina — and there’s even a theme: This year’s theme for Bat Week nationwide is “Be a Bat Hero!”

As outlined in the Governor’s proclamation, South Carolina is home to fourteen species of bats that provide a valuable boost to farmers and others by helping to control of mosquitos and other insect pests. The proclamation also notes the importance of “continuing federal and state efforts, including developing new public-private partnerships and increasing citizen engagement to promote the health of bat populations; increase the quality and quantity of bat roosting and foraging habitat; and restore bat populations to healthy levels” in the Palmetto State.

Here in the Upstate, SCDNR biologist Jennifer Kindel works with bat populations, monitoring their status and watching carefully for signs of White Nose Syndrome (WNS), a disease that has decimated bat populations in other states.

The first WNS case in South Carolina was confirmed in March of 2013, and dramatic population declines in species such as the Tri-colored bat have been seen in the state ever since.

On Oct. 26, Kindel manned the “bat booth” at the Greenville Zoo, educating locals on the species and spreading awareness for WNS.

On Saturday evening, Oct. 27 in Travelers Rest, Sunrift Adventures and the SCDNR will be holding their third annual Halloween bat count. Sunrift’s bat houses foster hundreds of beneficial insect-eating bats that emerge in an impressive display at sunset. There will be a bat talk, a bat count, prizes, and a raffle for bat boxes.

Cool Bat Facts

Did you know bats provide an average annual pest suppression service of $115 million to South Carolina’s agricultural industry, or nearly $23 billion nationwide?

In fact, a single bat can consume 75 mosquito sized insects in just 5 minutes.

Also, bats are the only mammals capable of sustained flight. (Flying squirrels only glide.) And if you thought they were slow, think again. The Brazilian free-tailed bat is the fastest flying animal on earth.

This species has been clocked at a flying speed of 100 mph.

