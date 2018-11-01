Open forum Nov. 13

PICKENS COUNTY — A legislators open forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Clemson Area is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at 7 p.m. in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at 100 Thomas Green Blvd., in Clemson.

The event occurs annually before the beginning of each new session in the General Assembly, giving a few local legislators the chance to discuss the accomplishments of the past session and the issues they hope to pursue in the coming session.

This year, the three local legislators who will participate are Rep. Gary Clary, SC House, District 3; and Sens. Thomas Alexander and Rex Rice, of Senate District 1 and Senate district 2, respectively.

According to event organizers, the purpose of this panel discussion is to hear their assessment of the past session and learn of their priorities for the upcoming session.

The forum is free and open to the public.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

