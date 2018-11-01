Hit and run suspect arrested

Owens
PICKENS COUNTY — A Liberty man has been arrested following an investigation into a hit and run that happened early Saturday morning.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. on Black Snake Road near Pine Mountain Road in the Easley area.
Justin Owens, of Liberty, was taken into custody in connection with the crash and was charged with Hit-and-Run Involving Great Bodily Injury.
Troopers said the pedestrian was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial but information concerning their injuries or identity has not been released.
