Hit and run suspect arrested

Owens Owens

PICKENS COUNTY — A Liberty man has been arrested following an investigation into a hit and run that happened early Saturday morning.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said a pedestrian was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle just before 2:30 a.m. on Black Snake Road near Pine Mountain Road in the Easley area.

Justin Owens, of Liberty, was taken into custody in connection with the crash and was charged with Hit-and-Run Involving Great Bodily Injury.

Troopers said the pedestrian was taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial but information concerning their injuries or identity has not been released.

Owens https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_justin-owens-0090-1540766930.jpg Owens Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.