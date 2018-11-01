Changes coming to downtown

EASLEY — According to Megan Wallace, marketing director for the City of Easley, changes are happening in the city’s downtown area — and we’re not just talking about parking lots …

The City is currently investing in a “Downtown refresh” that will make downtown more inviting to residents, visitors, businesses and Doodle Trail users, Wallace said.

“Downtown business owners are enhancing the exterior elements of their buildings through the newly created Façade Grant program,” she stated.

Established in 2018, the City of Easley’s Façade Grant program offers a one-time reimbursement grant with the business or property owner, providing up to a 1:1 match of $5,000.

Since the start of the program, over $100,000 in exterior restorations have been stimulated to downtown businesses.

But it’s not just business owners.

The City of Easley is adding and replacing 30 benches, 20 trash receptacles, 15 bike racks and over 40 new trees across downtown.

Additionally, construction is already underway on the new shade structure on the stage area of the amphitheater.

Parking renovations will be taking place at West End Hall, Old Market Square and Coffee Street.

All projects are estimated to be completed by the last week of November, she said.

