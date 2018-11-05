EASLEY — A Liberty man was killed while walking down a sidewalk in Easley on Wednesday, police say.

According to reports, 39-year-old William James Murphee was walking on the sidewalk on the 100 block of South 5th Street near West End Hall just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday when a vehicle veered across the oncoming traffic lane, went up onto the sidewalk and struck him.

The car then continued down the sidewalk, coming to a stop after hitting a telephone pole.

Authorities said Murphee was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The driver was also injured and taken to Easley Baptist Hospital, but neither their condition nor their indentity has been released by officials.

South 5th Street remained closed for most of Wednesday morning while repairs were made to the utility pole and investigators processed the scene.

According to a S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) report released in 2017, S.C. jumped from sixth place to third place nationwide for pedestrian deaths.

The ranking was based on 123 pedestrian fatalities documented during the year prior — an increase of 16 pedestrian deaths.

For 2015, South Carolina’s pedestrian fatality rate (pedestrians killed per 100,000 population) stands at 2.51 — which is 1.5 times higher than the rate of 1.67 deaths per 100,000 population for the entire United States.

Authorities have said no charges have been filed at this time for the collision that took place in Easley on Wednesday, although it remains under investigation.

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com