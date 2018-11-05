CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University is recognizing the service and sacrifice of those who put on the uniform for all branches of the U.S. military and is inviting veterans and their family members to a military appreciation event Nov. 14 at the Central campus.

At 10 a.m., the public is invited to a chapel honoring our veterans and currently serving military personnel in the auditorium of Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center, 737 Wesleyan Drive.

At 11 a.m. doors will open for Southern Wesleyan’s Military Appreciation Luncheon, an invitation-only event for veterans and family members, taking place at The Founders, in the lower level of the University Dining Commons, 120 Childs St., on the Central campus.

Speaking at the chapel and luncheon will be First Lieutenant Patrick C. “Clebe” McClary III, USMC (Retired).

During the Vietnam War, while some of his contemporaries were staging anti-war protests and desecrating the American flag, McClary was serving as a platoon leader in the First Reconnaissance Battalion.

On the battalion’s 19th patrol, the unit was attacked by the Viet Cong.

McClary was seriously wounded, losing his left arm and left eye, yet he continued to lead his men. The numerous surgeries and long recovery period that followed could have taken a bitter toll, but he faced his rehabilitation with characteristic determination. In the years since, McClary has become a symbol of courage and hope to the many audiences around the world with whom he has shared his story.

This program will include patriotic selections performed by The University Singers and a special recognition for all currently serving military and veterans.

At 1:30 p.m., Southern Wesleyan University will dedicate its new military monument, which is located along Clayton Street adjacent to the Sheriff National Guard Memorial Flag Plaza.

Over the monument will fly five service flags, to be raised only on national holidays, observances and other special occasions, including President’s Day, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Veterans Day and military events on the Central campus.

In the memorial will be placed plaques that will be made and installed for loved ones living or deceased who are an alumnus or someone related to an alumnus, a current or previous faculty or staff member or with documented military service.

For details and to RSVP for the day’s events, contact Leah Moyer at lmoyer@swu.edu or call 864-644-5009.

First Lt. Patrick C. “Clebe” McClary III, USMC (Ret.) https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_download.jpg First Lt. Patrick C. “Clebe” McClary III, USMC (Ret.) Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SWU_logo.jpg Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com