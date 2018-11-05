Audrina, straight out of the 1950’s.
Harlow — Eek! Ridiculously adorable.
Jadelyn having fun on Halloween.
Kenna is the cutest little witch ever.
Lauren rocks it as Wednesday Adams.
Lilli gets extra points for some awesome creativity!
Taylor, Caroline and Wyatt had such cool costumes!
Troy and Sierra had a blast Trick-or-Treating.
Tyshiana looking fabulous!
The Wilt family.
Proud Grandpa with his grandsons! Ben, left, John, center, and Sam, right.
