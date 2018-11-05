The National Weather Service Cooperative (COOP) Weather station was established in October 1940. It was operated by the U.S. Fish Hatchery, with hatchery personnel taking the observations. In the 1960’s, the name was changed to Walhalla National Fish Hatchery. The station was manned by members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service until 1996 when the ownership of the hatchery and the accompanying weather station was transferred to SCDNR. The Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service recently honored SCDNR’s Walhalla State Fish Hatchery for their more than 75 years of official weather observations.

