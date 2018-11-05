EASLEY — A home on Barton Street caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a call to the Easley Fire Department.

Fire Chief Butch Womack said the call came in just after 6:30 a.m. with a report of a smoke odor inside the residence.

“The first arriving Engine reported seeing heavy smoke and additional apparatus and personnel were requested,” said Womack. “The fire damaged a portion of the roof in the rear of the home and the attic area.”

Officials said it took firefighters less than an hour to bring the fire under control.

“We were assisted by Easley Combined Utilities, Crosswell Fire District, the Liberty Area Fire District and Pickens County EMS,” said Womack.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and the American Red Cross were requested to assist the displaced residents, he said.

A home on Barton Street caught fire early Wednesday morning. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_fire.jpg A home on Barton Street caught fire early Wednesday morning. Courtesy photo

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com